Bryce Canyon National Park Get more info

Red rocks and hoodoos (or tall, irregular spires of rock) fill this western park, giving you a new, fantastic view every time you turn around. Fall offers the perfect time to check out Scenic Byway 12, a 37-mile round-trip drive that cuts through the limestone amphitheaters of the park. You can also access portions of the 50 miles of hiking trails Bryce Canyon has to offer from this road.

One of the top-rated paths to hike on All Trails is the Navajo Loop and Queen’s Garden Trail, stretching 2.6 miles in a loop with amazing panoramas of the park. To hike longer and climb higher, reviewers also love the Fairyland Loop Trail, spanning 7.4 miles and reaching more than 1,500 feet as it stretches along the rim and down into the canyon. Just beware, it can get challenging.