Death Valley National Park

While the temperatures spike well over 100 degrees in the summer at this park, which straddles two states, autumn brings cooler, much more comfortable temperatures. A stand-out spot according to Tyler Drake, founder of The Outbound Collective, the land sits below sea level. Because of its location, you get a big blend of landscapes from sand dunes and rock formations to occasional greenery and this colorful view at Artist’s Drive.

Drake suggests checking out the panoramic views at Zabriskie Point. The out-and-back trail spans just under a half mile, so it’s doable for any level and offers an ideal place to watch the sunrise or set, according to All Trails.