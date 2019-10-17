Glacier National Park Get more info

Austin calls out Glacier for a few next-level viewing areas, including Bowman Lake. It features a background painted with larch trees—the ones that turn a bright yellow come fall and offer a pretty breathtaking landscape against the glassy water. Another area to check out: Many Glacier, swept with Aspen trees and snow peaks. It also houses two of the most popular hikes in the park: Grinnell Glacier Trail and Iceberg Lake Trail. According to the National Park Service, you could take a different route every day for a week in Many Glacier and still not cover the entire area. That means there’s plenty of room to explore, especially with a shuttle going right from Glacier National Park Lodge to Many Glacier.

Expect erratic weather in Glacier this season, which is one reason the crowds typically clear out. It already got two big snowstorms this year, so you’ll want to check the forecast before packing.