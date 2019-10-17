Mount Rainier Get more info

An active volcano rising more than 14,000 feet above sea level, this western destination rings in as a must-see for many reasons. “Each time I travel through Rainier in the fall, the park reminds me of what I’d imagine a fairytale land to look like—it’s absolutely gorgeous,” Gyselman says. Her top pick for an area to visit is one appropriately named Paradise, where she suggests checking out the lower part of the Skyline Trail up to Myrtle Falls and the Golden Gate Trail. You’ll catch a breathtaking display of Mount Rainier and Tatoosh Range.

On another morning, Gyselman says to opt for an easy walk through the Grove of Patriarchs, surrounded by old evergreens and maple trees. It provides a serene place to take in all the views and practice a little mindful strolling or picture-taking.