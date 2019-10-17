Shenandoah National Park Get more info

East Coasters, this one’s for you—and a fall go-to for Gyselman. Just 75 miles from Washington D.C. and fewer than 300 miles from New York City, you can easily drive to this park, making it easier on the wallet and ideal for a weekend getaway. Choose from more than 500 miles of hiking trails when you arrive—no matter where you stroll, you’ll spot a landscape splattered with orange, yellow, and red throughout the season. Old Rag, which you can access off Route 600, offers the most popular route in the park. (It can also be dangerous, so check out this page to get familiar with what you’re in for before you go.) You also have options to watch waterfalls and trek the Appalachian Trail—two must-dos for many hikers.