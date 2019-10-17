Yellowstone National Park Get more info

Typically teeming with wildlife, you’re likely to see bison throughout most parts of Yellowstone, as well as elk, bears, wolves, antelope, deer, and big-horn sheep. “Elk bugling in Yellowstone is surreal—you’ll never hear anything like it and the noise travels for miles and miles,” says Dan Austin, founder of Austin Adventures. If you want to watch the elk, Andy Austin suggests Mammoth Hot Springs. The landscape here also offers its own outstanding view, courtesy of the limestone formations and thermal pools (a unique staple of Yellowstone).

Want to catch the fall colors? Andy suggests heading to the Lamar River in Lamar Valley. To see the park from a different point of view, try a horseback ride, a popular activity in Yellowstone.

Many lodges and stores in the park close come mid-October, so make sure you plan where you want to go and what you need to make it happen before you visit.