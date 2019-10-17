Yosemite National Park Get more info

All your friends might have gone to Cali to catch Yosemite in summer, but if you want the inside scoop, fall reaps even more adventurous rewards without the crowds and the intense sun and temperatures. Gyselman suggests hiking around the valley or down into the valley so you can see patches of colors mixed among evergreen trees. Try the Yosemite Valley Loop Trail, an 11.5-mile route, or a quicker jaunt on the Sentinel and Cook’s Meadow Loop that spans 2.25 miles.

If you’re looking to camp out for the night (who doesn’t want to wake up to a view of Half Dome or El Capitan come morning?), check whether you need a reservation. And don’t forget extra layers because the nights can get pretty chilly.