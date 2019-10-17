Zion National Park Get more info

The Observation Point hike gets the rep as the most iconic route in the park for a reason: You see down into the valley with an amazing contrast of colors from the copper sandstone, blue skies, and yellow, orange, and red trees, Gyselman says. You also get a nice mix of cool, but not too cold, temperatures.

Andy Austin, a photographer and guide for Austin Adventures, suggests watching the sunset from the Canyon Junction Bridge, which crosses over the Virgin River. If you’re up early, aim to spot the sunrise at the Towers of the Virgins, located behind the museum. Because it’s at a lower altitude than other parks, autumn also tends to hit Zion a little later in the year, around November—in other words, you still have time to get there and see the changing leaves.