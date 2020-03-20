10 of the World’s Best Museums You Can Virtually Tour Right Now

Museums are closing their doors, at least temporarily, as the rest of us go into self-quarantine. Some of the greatest museums in the world—the MoMA, the Louvre, and the National Gallery in London included—have shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Luckily, Google Arts & Culture amassed a database of about 2,165 museums, galleries, and collections so you can go on a virtual tour of your favorite museum exhibits without having to leave the house.

So if you’re trapped in Los Angeles and can’t get out to see the J. Paul Getty Museum, Google has you covered. Ditto for LACMA. And if you’re aching to get into New York City and see some famous museums, Google has the MoMA’s collections ready to tour. The Whitney Museum of American Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, and The Frick Collection are also available for browsing.

You can even use the system after our health crisis is over, when you’ll be able to leave your home but might be unable to afford a ticket to France to see the Palace of Versailles, or to Greece to see the Acropolis Museum. It might not beat seeing the real thing for yourself, but many of the locations Google offers via Arts & Culture come with virtual exhibits if not comprehensive virtual tours. It’s perfect for scratching that culture itch, or maybe as a resource for students stuck home from school.

The museums of the world aren’t the only ways you can stay cultured from quarantine. Thanks to Google, you can visit America’s National Parks, too. Available for virtual tours online are Kenai Fjords in Alaska, Hawai’i Volcanoes, Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, Bryce Canyon in Utah, and Dry Tortugas in Florida. You can tour each of them from the comfort of your living room.

The Metropolitan Opera is streaming free opera, too, in HD every night. And if you’re not big into opera and just want to stream the new Mark Wahlberg Netflix action movie with some friends, there’s an app for that, too.

But for the fine art nuts and stymied students out there, here are 10 kick-ass galleries and museums you can tour virtually via Google Art & Culture.

