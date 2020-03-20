10 of the World’s Best Museums You Can Virtually Tour Right Now

1. National Palace Museum in Taipei, Taiwan

For the best art collected by Chinese emperors in the past 8,000 years, make a virtual visit to the jade- and ceramic-lined halls of the National Palace Museum. The museum has its own virtual tour as well, a guided walk through the imposing stone Tien-Hsia-Wei-Kung Archway and into the museum. Inside, you can tour the Garland of Treasures, where painted enamel vases and silver statuettes greet you, all of which once adorned the halls of an imperial palace thousands of years ago. The greatest treasures in the museum can fit into the palm of your hand, like a vermilion-colored Qing dynasty–era planter, featuring a deity carved from red coral. Tour it here.

