10 of the World’s Best Museums You Can Virtually Tour Right Now

10. The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., USA

Sculptures are neat and all, but the Smithsonian has a North Atlantic right whale hanging from the ceiling, and that’s a source of wonder few museums can replicate. Even in Google museum view, the vast array of specimens and reconstruction tableaus in D.C.’s enormously popular collection is shocking and awakens a little of that schoolkid glee in all of us. But the Smithsonian’s greatest asset is its fundamental academic interest in all forms of life—spiders, flowers, and a very gneiss geological gallery occupy as much space as the iconic elephant in the foyer or the ancient hominids in the Human Origins wing. Take the tour here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!