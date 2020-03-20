10 of the World’s Best Museums You Can Virtually Tour Right Now

2. The Art Institute of Chicago in Illinois, USA

Thousands of artworks live in the Art Institute of Chicago, including some of the most famous American paintings ever made. Grant Wood’s iconic American Gothic, Edward Hopper’s glum classic Nighthawks, Joan Mitchell’s loosely colored City Landscape, and Andy Warhol’s highly controversial Mao round out the best of the American collection. From the wider world of art, the museum features intimate work from Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Paul Cézanne, Francis Bacon, Georges Seurat, Vincent Van Gogh, and Claude Monet—painters whose art you can stare at for hours and continue to learn from. Tour it here.

