10 of the World’s Best Museums You Can Virtually Tour Right Now

3. Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands

This definitive Vincent van Gogh collection in Amsterdam contains over 200 paintings, 500 drawings, and 750 letters from the artist, as well as artifacts from his life and work. The gallery also features work from artists inspired by Van Gogh, including Steven Aalders, Zeng Fanzhi, and John Chamberlain. But it isn’t all self-portraits, sunflowers, and cigarette-smoking skeletons—the museum also contains a medley of impressive Japanese prints collected and beloved by Van Gogh himself. Tour it here.

