10 of the World’s Best Museums You Can Virtually Tour Right Now

5. Pergamon Museum in Berlin, Germany

Berlin’s Pergamon Museum specializes in the monumental. These enormous feats of construction include the Façade of the Mshatta Palace, which once belonged to an ancient palace in the Jordanian desert. The museum also includes a Roman Orpheus mosaic tile, a towering Hellenistic citadel gateway, an enormous effigy of Athena Parthenos that once stood in the Acropolis, and of course, the Pergamon Altar from which the museum takes its name. Tour it here.

