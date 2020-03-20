10 of the World’s Best Museums You Can Virtually Tour Right Now

7. Adachi Museum of Art in Japan

Again, a gorgeous garden is foiled by Google Art & Culture. At Japan’s Adachi Museum of Art, the gardens are half the reason you go. Thankfully, the museum’s website provides a livestream of the gardens you can watch whenever you get a little stressed out. The other half of why someone would go to the Adachi Museum is its unrivaled collection of 20th-century hanging scrolls and panel screens. The warm, still Dogs from Europe by Hashimoto Kansetsu is a highlight, as is Kishi Chikudo’s serene 1893 silk painting duo Waterfall in Spring and Autumn. More modern still life paintings such as Toshio Matsuo’s 2008 Jewel Rain are much bolder, but no less calming. Tour it here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!