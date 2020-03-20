10 of the World’s Best Museums You Can Virtually Tour Right Now

8. Nairobi National Museum in Kenya

Google doesn’t log this museum specifically; rather, it logs the parent organization National Museums of Kenya, which controls many different galleries, museums, and historic sites across the country. Among these are the rich collections of the Nairobi National Museum. The most awe-inspiring exhibits there include ethnographic dives into the Maasai people, as well as a mosaic map of Kenya made using the country’s diverse array of butterflies. You could get lost in the museum’s immense natural history galleries, from its Cradle of Humankind exhibition with the Hominid Skull Room to the Birds of East Africa exhibit with rows upon rows of more than 1,300 avian species. As it happens, East Africa contains one of the world’s most diverse populations of birds. Tour it here.

