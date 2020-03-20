10 of the World’s Best Museums You Can Virtually Tour Right Now

9. Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany

The Bode Museum actually neighbors the Pergamon on Museum Island, a floating nexus encompassing five very impressive establishments. But on Google, they’re entirely separate locations with entirely separate tours. For sculpture enthusiasts, the rich display of European sculptures at the entrance to the Bode should bode well. The ancient gnarled Diana the Huntress and the High Renaissance terracotta work of the Altar Group are highlights of a rich collection spanning the Middle Ages, the Italian Gothic, and up to the 18th century. Tour it here.

