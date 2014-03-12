



Instagram starting to bore you? Here are 10 surfers to follow on Instagram—they’re guaranteed to ramp up your insta-stoke! Forget about crazy aunt Sally’s trip to Cabo, and instead catch Kelly Slater’s latest rant against chem trails, Alana Blanchard in a bikini (duh), the biggest kooks on the net, and more of the best surf-related Instagram accounts.

Kook of the day (@kook_of_the_day)

One of these days, I’d love to be featured on this Instagram account. It’s like the who’s who of kooks! Readers send the account moderator images of kooks they run into in their daily travels, and @kook_of_the_day whips up hilarious captions. A must follow!

Kelly Slater (@kellyslater)

If you’re into conspiracy theories, chem trail sightings, and nutritional advice, Kelly Slater is one of the more interesting people to follow on Instagram. The perennial world champ likes to use his account as a pulpit to spread his views of the world and incite conversation.

Surf porn (@surf_porn)

Surf_porn is an aggregator of all things surf porn. Lineups, action shots, quivers, and short videos are the norm here and for some reason, the moderator is able to use popular surf photographers’ images without getting in trouble. This past week, surf photographer Morgan Maassen played guest editor and posted up a bunch of his fine work.

Kyra Santoro (@kyrasantoroxx)

The most recently crowned Miss TransWorld Surf bikini model never met a swimsuit she wouldn’t pose in and routinely posts red-hot photos of herself on Los Angeles beaches. Kyra reminds us of why a lot of us started surfing in the first place—to mingle with the babes on the beach!

Mason Ho (@cocom4debarrelkilla)

Known as “the guy having the most fun in the water,” Mason Ho seems to enjoy his Instagram account as much as he does surfing the North Shore of Oahu. He regularly pulls pranks on his family (his sister, Coco, and his dad, Mike, usually being the victims) and posts crazy 15-second videos from his daily surfs.

Surf Reps (@surfreps)

If you live in San Diego County, SurfReps is a must-follow. It’s moderated by some guy who flies a chopper for a living, yet takes time while he’s on the job to post photos and surf reports from the U.S.-Mexico border to Orange County. His photos from 1,000 feet up in the air give a great real-time perspective of local surf spots.

Alana Blanchard (@alanarblanchard)

With a staggering 879,000 and counting Instagram followers, you’re probably already following her, but if you aren’t, you really should be—Alana loves to post racy photos of herself and her friends lounging on the beach.

Brian Bielmann (@brianbielmann)

He’s a little new to the Instagram game but be damned if he hasn’t caught on quickly! A photographer documenting the North Shore of Oahu for more than 30 years, Bielmann has a virtual treasure trove of images at his disposal, and as a photographer, understands the value in sharing them with the rest of us.

Laurie Towner (@laurietowner)

If fishing and big barrels are your thing, blue-collar surfer Laurie Towner from Angourie, Australia, is your guy. He regularly posts photos of his morning’s catch, gaping Shipstern’s Bluff barrels, and whatever else is happening in his beautiful part of the world.

Laurent Pujol (@laurentpujol_photographie)

French surfer/photographer Laurent Pujol is doing things with a camera, surfboard, and Jet Ski that nobody else is doing—dropping in behind surfers and documenting the action until he gets destroyed by the wave. It’s a crazy angle he’s uncovered and has yet to get old (unlike the same shorebreak shot everyone seems to be posting nowadays).

More surfing stories on GrindTV

Surfer Dege O’Connell recalls the worst wipeout of his life

Ryan Burch talks asymmetrical surfboards

Surfing’s hottest power couples

Follow GrindTV on Google+

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!