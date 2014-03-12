Travel

10 surfers to follow on Instagram


Instagram starting to bore you? Here are 10 surfers to follow on Instagram—they’re guaranteed to ramp up your insta-stoke! Forget about crazy aunt Sally’s trip to Cabo, and instead catch Kelly Slater’s latest rant against chem trails, Alana Blanchard in a bikini (duh), the biggest kooks on the net, and more of the best surf-related Instagram accounts.

surfers to follow on Instagram
Surfers to follow on Instagram: @kook_of_the_day; photo courtesy of @kook_of_the_day

Kook of the day (@kook_of_the_day)
One of these days, I’d love to be featured on this Instagram account. It’s like the who’s who of kooks! Readers send the account moderator images of kooks they run into in their daily travels, and @kook_of_the_day whips up hilarious captions. A must follow!

Surfers to follow on Instagram
Surfers to follow on Instagram: @kellyslater, who captioned this photo with, “Back in the day when I was young. I’m not a kid anymore. But some days I sit and wish I was a kid again. #ThrowbackMonday? #Sundek sponsor days when I was 13 years old.” Photo courtesy of @kellyslater

Kelly Slater (@kellyslater)
If you’re into conspiracy theories, chem trail sightings, and nutritional advice, Kelly Slater is one of the more interesting people to follow on Instagram. The perennial world champ likes to use his account as a pulpit to spread his views of the world and incite conversation.

Surfers to follow on Instagram
Surfers to follow on Instagram: @surf_porn, which captioned this photo with, “Kyle Albers at #Ricon Photo: @morganmaassen #morganmaassen_surf_porn.” Photo courtesy of @surf_porn

Surf porn (@surf_porn)
Surf_porn is an aggregator of all things surf porn. Lineups, action shots, quivers, and short videos are the norm here and for some reason, the moderator is able to use popular surf photographers’ images without getting in trouble. This past week, surf photographer Morgan Maassen played guest editor and posted up a bunch of his fine work.

Surfers to follow on Instagram
Surfers to follow on Instagram: @kyrasantoroxx, who captioned this photo with, “@clinteastwood and I decided to get artsy at the beach yesterday.” Photo courtesy of @kyrasantoroxx

Kyra Santoro (@kyrasantoroxx)
The most recently crowned Miss TransWorld Surf bikini model never met a swimsuit she wouldn’t pose in and routinely posts red-hot photos of herself on Los Angeles beaches. Kyra reminds us of why a lot of us started surfing in the first place—to mingle with the babes on the beach!

Surfers to follow on Instagram
Surfers to follow on Instagram: cocom4debarrelkilla, who captioned this photo with, “Fun surfing pinballs a couple days ago with some of my fav surfers! @riordanpringle @kalani_chapman #crawford #waimeavalley.” Photo courtesy of @cocom4debarrelkilla

Mason Ho (@cocom4debarrelkilla)
Known as “the guy having the most fun in the water,” Mason Ho seems to enjoy his Instagram account as much as he does surfing the North Shore of Oahu. He regularly pulls pranks on his family (his sister, Coco, and his dad, Mike, usually being the victims) and posts crazy 15-second videos from his daily surfs.

Surfers to follow on Instagram
Surfers to follow on Instagram: @surfreps, who captioned this photo with, “#500ftsurfreport | it’s a great day to not be at work. The surf is fun in all locations at about waist high. Bring your fish or longboard today. Things are lining up in #delmar today. Good visibility in the southern part of #lajolla today. Everywhere else is murky. Check www.surfreps.org for more reports #Ralphs #coronado #birdrock #cardiff #stonesteps #becaons #r22 #helicopter.” Photo courtesy of @surfreps

Surf Reps (@surfreps)
If you live in San Diego County, SurfReps is a must-follow. It’s moderated by some guy who flies a chopper for a living, yet takes time while he’s on the job to post photos and surf reports from the U.S.-Mexico border to Orange County. His photos from 1,000 feet up in the air give a great real-time perspective of local surf spots.

Surfers to follow on Instagram
Surfers to follow on Instagram: @alanarblanchard, who captioned this photo with, “#mybikini @ripcurl_usa.” Photo courtesy of @alanarblanchard

Alana Blanchard (@alanarblanchard)
With a staggering 879,000 and counting Instagram followers, you’re probably already following her, but if you aren’t, you really should be—Alana loves to post racy photos of herself and her friends lounging on the beach.

Surfers to follow on Instagram
Surfers to follow on Instagram: @brianbielmann, who captioned this photo with, “Miss you Andy @lyndieirons.” Photo courtesy of @brianbielmann

Brian Bielmann (@brianbielmann)
He’s a little new to the Instagram game but be damned if he hasn’t caught on quickly! A photographer documenting the North Shore of Oahu for more than 30 years, Bielmann has a virtual treasure trove of images at his disposal, and as a photographer, understands the value in sharing them with the rest of us.

Surfers to follow on Instagram
Surfers to follow on Instagram: @laurietowner, who captioned this photo with, “You win some; you lose some.” Photo courtesy of @laurietowner

Laurie Towner (@laurietowner)
If fishing and big barrels are your thing, blue-collar surfer Laurie Towner from Angourie, Australia, is your guy. He regularly posts photos of his morning’s catch, gaping Shipstern’s Bluff barrels, and whatever else is happening in his beautiful part of the world.

Surfers to follow on Instagram
Surfers to follow on Instagram: @laurentpujol_photographie, who captioned this photo with, “Thanks Surfing for the cover of the new mag. Stoked to make the big time with @bruce1irons @stretchboards @surfingmagazine.” Photo courtesy of @laurentpujol_photographie

Laurent Pujol (@laurentpujol_photographie)
French surfer/photographer Laurent Pujol is doing things with a camera, surfboard, and Jet Ski that nobody else is doing—dropping in behind surfers and documenting the action until he gets destroyed by the wave. It’s a crazy angle he’s uncovered and has yet to get old (unlike the same shorebreak shot everyone seems to be posting nowadays).

More surfing stories on GrindTV

Surfer Dege O’Connell recalls the worst wipeout of his life

Ryan Burch talks asymmetrical surfboards

Surfing’s hottest power couples

Follow GrindTV on Google+

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Travel