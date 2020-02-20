10 Tips for Traveling Around the World on a Budget

Always Bargain for the Best Deal

(Disclaimer: Make sure to check local customs and culture before you start bargaining.)

Once again, resources like TripAdvisor and Google will likely have tips on the do’s and don’ts for the city you’re visiting. In general, haggling is still widely accepted in most developing countries (which are also the cheapest to visit).

Other than modern stores, malls and shopping centers, street vendors, cab drivers and small-store owners will be willing to negotiate. Never pay full price for anything if you don’t have to, and don’t be afraid to walk away if they won’t meet your reasonable offer. (That’s when they chase you down the street to re-open negotiations anyway.)

Of course, always be respectful of the person you’re bargaining with. Remember, you’re in their country, in their home, and saving a few bucks isn’t worth insulting your host culture. Lastly, never negotiate with a credit card. Always use cash. It’s far too easy for vendors to type in $1,000 as opposed to $10 in their computers.

