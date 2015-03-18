How to speak snow like a local





If the Eskimos had 100 words for snow, skiers and snowboarders must have 100 times that. Every possible temperature variant and snow crystal shape has a different name. So what does it mean when someone in the lift line tells you that the gnar was so sick, or that the chutes are filled with corn? Here’s a guide.

1. Powder

The reason you and your $80k in student debt moved to Wyoming (Wyoming?) and subsist on Pop-Tarts and the shift meal from your restaurant job. Soft, deep, light, makes you feel invincible. Which is totally worth the fact that you live in a trailer with eight other dudes. A slightly less fanatical group of people might just call this “snow.”

2. Corduroy

The perfectly symmetrical ribs made by a snowcat. Cord is at its most prime first thing in the morning and at Deer Valley, Utah. Beloved by ski instructors and anyone who tucks their snow pants into their boots. Or calls them snow pants.

3. Ice

The snow type with the most regional variability. What Western skiers call ice, East Coast skiers call a deep February day. Requires razor-sharp edges, tenacity, and a skewed idea of fun. Makes you a better skier, according to my dad, who skis in the East and has high self-image.

4. Corn

Snow that’s melted, frozen, and then re-melted, making it soft and carveable. The late-season equivalent of powder, it’s the most fleeting of conditions because it sets up for only an hour or so a day.

5. Crud

I paid $100 for a lift ticket for this?

6. Packed powder

The uplifting New England way of saying, “Hey, it snows here, it just hasn’t happened in the past three to seven days.” So basically ice. You’re in New Hampshire, what were you expecting?

7. Spring

Not just a season, now also a snow type. Propagated by large temperature variability. At the end of the day it’ll be so sticky you can’t move, but in the morning it’ll be so firm that every rib of corduroy will threaten to unseat you. Sorry about your fillings—it’s probably time for a beer anyway.

8. Crust

Snow that was perfectly fine, then rain or wind or sun came along and gave it a hard candy shell. Why’d you have to go and ruin a good thing, Nature?

9. Hoar

Slippery crystals that form on the snow’s surface during cold nights. (Just like the night when that hoar from bar didn’t call you back…) Known to cause slides. Avalanche forecasters have only one joke, but at least it’s a sexy one.

10. Champagne Powder ™

Because apparently now you can trademark a natural phenomenon that is a mixture of air and water. Available only in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

11. Chunder, chowder, pow pow, freshies, gnar, the gnar

Easy on the edibles, bro.

