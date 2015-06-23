With Strava’s fitness-tracking app and sports participation platform, Strava Local, finding the best runs and bike routes in major cities around the world became a whole lot easier. The app is built using the most common city running and cycling routes from its users. According to the company, in just over a month, Strava Local saw 46 million uploaded activities by athletes, using Strava’s global data set of over 2 billion activities. Strava relies on local experts to interpret that data and distill it down to the best options in that region.

“We’ve built a series of city guides designed specifically for athletes, by athletes,” said Gareth Nettleton, Strava’s vice president of marketing. “Every Strava Local guide includes routes of varying difficulty, in the city or the countryside, as well as our favorite places to buy gear, grab coffee or simply pull over and snap a great photo.” We went through 12 cities (out of a total of 88) in Strava Local and present the absolute best must-run route in each town.

