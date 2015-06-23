Amsterdam

Route: Vondelpark

Distance: 2.1 miles

When locals aren’t getting around on two wheels, they are running, and it’s easy to see why. Situated near the center of town, Amsterdam’s largest park is a feast for the eyes. Dappled with bridges, ponds, and sculptures, such as Pablo Picasso’s “Fish,” this flat tree-lined loop in Vondelpark offers a great taste of running life in the Netherlands’ capital.

