Barcelona

Route: La Playa

Distance: 5.1 miles

If you want to admire something other than Gaudí’s masterpieces, this stunning stretch of beach is it. Avoid the tourist crowds and hot sun by getting out early when the city will be unusually quiet, save for the crashing waves of the Mediterranean. You’ll pass rows of palm trees, artisans setting up shop, bobbing sailboats, and cool visuals like the La Parella sculpture in Port Vell and the “Homenatge a la Barceloneta” art installation in the Brooklyn-esque neighborhood of La Barceloneta. Make it an out and back workout and reward yourself with a fresh fruit juice at nearby La Bordiny.

