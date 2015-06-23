Berlin

Route: Sightseeing Berlin West

Distance: 8.1 miles

You’ll be tempted to slow the pace as you weave around Berlin’s most iconic sites, like Charlottenburg Palace, the striking Berlin Institute of Technology, the picturesque Tiergarten park, and bustling thoroughfare of Kurfürstendamm. The Spree River will keep you company for much of the route, as will the many locals who consider this to be one of the most thrilling urban runs.

