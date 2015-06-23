Denver

Route: Lookout Mountain

Distance: 6.9 miles

You’ll never hear a Denverite talk about a lack of places to run. Whether in town for vacation or a quick work trip, you’ll be encouraged to lace up your shoes after discovering the bevy of beautiful park paths and mountain trails close by. Set your sights on Lookout Mountain, where you’ll cover 1,763 feet of elevation as you head up Chimney Gulch Trail. Follow the switchbacks through Windy Saddle Park and dig deep up an average 10-percent grade towards the top. After taking in the spectacular views of the Rockies and downtown Denver, recover with a Breakfast of Champz donut at the Glazed and Confused bakery.

