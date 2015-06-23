London

Route: Four Royal Parks

Distance: 6.6 miles

On days when it feels like life’s too short to stroll in the park, this run is for you. London’s prettiest, most prominent green spaces happen to be close enough for you to sneak in a regal run before the city starts stirring. Highlights of this nearly traffic-free route include Kensington Palace, Hyde Park, Green Park, St. James Park, and Buckingham Palace.

