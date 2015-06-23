Melbourne

Route: Beach Road

Distance: 13.3 miles

The Run Down: Melbourne runners get why their city was named the world’s most livable city for seven years in a row. From the myriad parks, Dandenong mountain ranges, and beaches, there are endless routes to connect with the city and escape far from it. Skirting the northeastern side of Port Phillip Bay, Beach Road’s well-paved path calls to runners, who like to refuel at Cafe Racer and the Beachcomber Café in St. Kilda.

