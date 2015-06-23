Milan

Route: Parco Sempione

Distance: 2.3 miles

Parco Sempione is the kind of park you could run circles around all day and never get bored. On a beautiful afternoon, everyone is drawn to the 116-acre urban sanctuary to revel in the outdoors. Tucked up against the medieval Sforza Castle and Arch of Peace, the park offers something fetching to look at in whatever direction you’re moving. After your laps, stick around Parco Sempione to visit the top of Torre Branca for 360-degree views of Milan before having an al fresco bite at Bar Bianco.

