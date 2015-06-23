New York

Route: Central Park Loop

Distance: 6.1 miles

While it seems like just about every New Yorker in a suit is running to get somewhere, you should see what happens before the work day begins. The best place to get inspired by the city’s running movement—partially fueled by the New York City Marathon—is Central Park. The main loop, which is permanently car-free north of 72nd Street, takes you behind the Metropolitan Museum of Art, along 5th Avenue, up Harlem Hill with an average 4.4-percent grade, and around The Lake, with the skyline peeking out over the tops of trees. You’ll share the road with cyclists, horse-drawn carriages, and fellow runners, whose every stride appears to characterize the town’s energy.

