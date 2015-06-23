Paris

Route: Boucle de la Seine Ouest

Distance: 10.2 miles

The Run Down: You can’t pick an ugly route in the City of Lights, but if there’s no time for lollygagging, Strava’s Local guide is a boon to Francophiles. The run starts in the heart of Paris, on the Left Bank in front of Esplanade des Invalides. You’ll follow the Seine southwest past the Eiffel Tower, onto verdant Île Saint-Germain then back along the other side of the river, through the beautiful 16th arrondissement and around the National Museum of Modern Art, Grand Palais, Musée de l’Orangerie, and into the Tuileries Gardens, where you’ll be ready to take a time out and people watch with a crêpe at Le Cafe de Diane.

