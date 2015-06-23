San Francisco

Route: Marin Headlands

Distance: 8.4 miles

San Francisco‘s got plenty of hills, but nothing quite like this. Go beyond the Embarcadero, Golden Gate Park, and Presidio and into the Marin Headlands, where it seems like you’ve crossed over to pure California wilderness. Once on the trailhead, you’ll make your way around the path, climbing 1,912 feet as you pass lupines, blue-eyed grass, fields of California poppies, and a spectacular vista of green-gold hills, and the glistening bay. As the incline forces your knees to lift higher along the Coastal Trail, you’ll feel yourself getting stronger and faster as the San Francisco skyline and Golden Gate Bridge come into view. On those days when you find yourself rising above the fog, you’ll feel like you’re on top of the world.

