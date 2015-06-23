São Paulo

Route: Ibirapuera Park

Distance: 2.1 miles

In a building-dense city like São Paulo where the jarring buzz of mopeds is ever-present, Ibriapuera Park is the ultimate sanctuary for runners. Though the skyline is often visible in the distance, you feel like you’ve left the hustle-bustle behind as you jog through a tranquil landscape of giant trees, lakes, fountains, and meadows. Finish the run with a traditional Brazilian breakfast at Restaurante Praça da Paz, where the antioxidant-rich acai bowl is chock-full of granola, bananas, and strawberries.

