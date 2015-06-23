Sydney





Route: Bondi to Coogee Return

Distance: 9.5 miles

Once you’ve crossed “run over Harbor Bridge” off your to-do list, plan to head east for this dreamy journey along the South Pacific coast. Settle into your steady long-run pace as you pass beloved Bondi Beach, scenic promontories, and dramatic bluffs along the undulating out and back route. You’ll tap into the runner’s high and before you know what’s come over you, you’ll be jumping into the turquoise sea at Coogee Beach. Linger in the sun to dry off, then slip your shoes back on for the run home.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!