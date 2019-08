Summer traditions can be great, but if you’re on year six of packing the same people into the same car to go on the same vacation, it’s time to switch things up. You need unique summer destinations that’ll help you beat the crowds and maximize the season.

We’ve put together a list of 15 summer destinations and activities—like surfing in Portugal and cycling through Northern Ireland—that are well off the beaten path. Ready to venture out in the world and try something new?