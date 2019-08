Waimanalo Beach, HI

Lifeguards and peaceful water make this Oahu beach a safe swimming spot. “It doesn’t have big waves there, so no shore breaks, no rip currents,” Leatherman says. It’s also a good place to get some local flavor. “A lot of native Hawaiians like to go there,” Leatherman says. “But a lot of tourists don’t seem to know about this area.”