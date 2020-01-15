Winter vacations. We need them to make it through the doldrums of the season. But sometimes you need some inspiration—some ideas that go beyond a quick jaunt to Miami. Fret not: There are plenty of warm-weather winter vacations that prove an ideal break from the icy weather.

How does it sound to be whisked away by helicopter in Belize to fly over the largest barrier reef in the Western Hemisphere? Or how about diving in the biggest ocean sinkhole in the world? And what about kayaking beneath the stars in a dazzling, glow-in-the-dark bioluminescent bay?

While cities like New York, Boston and San Francisco can be almost unbearable this time of year, many other far-flung regions of the world (and even destinations closer to home in the southern bounds of the U.S.) are home to much friendlier, sunnier days where you can indulge in a bevy of both adrenaline-pumping and relaxing adventures.

You could hit the trails in Central America to explore volcano-clad parks and verdant jungles, or strap on your diving gear during a visit to one of South Asia’s ethereal private islands where white-sand beaches and vibrant coral reefs abound. Whether you’re eager to head to South America’s hippest surf town to catch epic waves at a point break beloved by big-wave surfer Ramón Navarro or ready to take a technology detox on a sunny Japanese island where your agenda calls for forest-bathing and dips in steamy hot spring pools, now is the time to use those airline miles you’ve been saving and book a ticket to sunnier skies.

Here, your guide to the best winter vacations—from Tahiti to Tanzania—that offer more than just a reprieve from the snow.

