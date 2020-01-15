1. Paraglide in Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Located two hours west of Mexico City on Lake Avándaro and replete with picturesque cobblestone streets and terracotta adobe houses, the colonial town of Valle de Bravo is the perfect weekend retreat for an off-the-beaten-path adventure. An ideal stay begins at La Casa Rodaventro, a converted 20th-century family mansion set a short distance from Piedra Herrada sanctuary, where thousands of monarch butterflies fill the forest during their annual migration from November to March. In addition to watching this natural spectacle, travelers can climb to the top of the town’s famous La Torre, or The Tower, where paragliders take a running start and glide off the mountain for an unmatched aerial view of the town and lake.

