10. Coral Gardening in Moorea

Set northwest of Tahiti is the heart-shaped island of Moorea—a tropical escape with two ethereal bays filled with lush vegetarian, pineapple fields, rivers, and waterfalls. Travelers can book a stay at the contemporary Manava Beach Resort and Spa, Moorea, home to 90 rooms and bungalows and a sleek infinity pool, or at Moorea Beach Lodge, an intimate 12-room guesthouse set on the sea. During a visit, travelers can adopt coral with local organization The Coral Gardeners. An eco-tour culminates with the opportunity for guests to plant their own coral cuttings in an effort to revive the ocean’s biodiversity.

