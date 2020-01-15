11. Hike in the Aeolian Islands in Sicily

You’ll find the volcanic island of Lipari in the heart of the Aeolian Islands, nestled in the Tyrrhenian Sea, north of Sicily. It’s the largest of its kind in the seven-island archipelago. Home to bubbling hot springs and active volcanoes, steaming fumaroles and hydrothermal activity can be seen everywhere on the island. The area was once a hub for trading obsidian in antiquity; today, it’s beloved for its ample adventure opportunities. Boutique travel company Tourissimo can create the ultimate itinerary, starting with a stay at the whitewashed Cutimare Hotel, a great base to enjoy the island on foot along the Cave di Caolino trail. The path snakes along an ancient quarry and beyond the thermal spring of San Calogero, ending at the vineyard Cantina Tenuta Castellaro, where you can enjoy a glass of vino and catch the sunset.

