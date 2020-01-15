12. Horseback Ride in Mancora, Peru

Though most travelers are enticed to Peru thanks to Cusco’s high-altitude hikes leading to the illustrious ancient Incan fortress of Machu Picchu, the country is also host to an under-the-radar adventure haven along it’s lunar-like northwest coast. Naya Traveler knows how to plan the ultimate journey to Mancora, a once-sleepy fishing village that’s slowly gaining notoriety amongst the adventure set thanks to its perpetual sunshine, wild beachscapes, and nearly perfect point break. Travelers can settle into Kichic—an adult-only boutique hotel that lulls travelers into tranquility with linen-draped canopy beds, intimate shaded nooks, outdoor baths, and the relaxing sound of the ocean surf at night—before embarking on sunset horseback rides and surf lessons along the coast.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!