13. Hike in St. Lucia

Marked by the Pitons, a tapered mountain range on the island’s west coast, St. Lucia is an oasis tucked within the eastern Caribbean island. Travelers can make their base at Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, a verdant oasis tucked within 100 acres of rainforest on the site of a former 18th-century sugar plantation. For an adventurous thrill, outdoor enthusiasts can lace up their boots and skip a hike in the Pitons for Mount Gimie, a strenuous, somewhat technical day hike through dense rainforest that will land adventurers atop the highest peak of the entire island.

