14. Cycle in Jose Ignacio, Uruguay

Barefoot luxury and adventure merge on Uruguay’s Golden Riviera, a glamorous stretch of unspoiled coastline where picturesque beaches await. Free of crowds and often traffic-free, the best way to explore Uruguay’s windswept coast is by bike. On a trip with DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co, a journey begins near Punta del Este—where surfers wait in earnest for swells—and continues along the coastal trail to the ultra-bohemian José Ignacio, the official cool-kid hangout of the country. During a stay in one of Bahia Vik’s luxurious waterfront bungalows, sunset strolls on the beach and dips in an infinity pool offer a refreshing wind-down from a day in the saddle.

