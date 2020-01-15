15. Soak in Sea Pools in Virgin Gorda

The third-largest island of the British Virgin Islands, Virgin Gorda is a tropical oasis rich with rolling hills, secluded coves, and white sand beaches. Visiting one of the Caribbean’s most coveted destinations, travelers are privy to island-hopping, snorkeling, and diving—but the most renowned of all is a visit to Baths National Park, which showcases natural sea pools formed by granite boulders. For a dose of luxury, travelers can find refuge at Rosewood Little Dix Bay, a newly renovated, 80-room property situated across 500 acres of pristine beachfront property.

