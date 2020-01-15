2. Forest Bathing in Kyushu, Japan

On a journey with Oku Japan to Kyushi, the southwestern-most island in Japan, travelers can explore the landscape’s mountainous volcanoes, beaches, and natural hot springs. On the nearby island of Yakushima, hikers can mosey under giant cedar trees during day hikes, some of which are believed to be more than 1,000 years old; or partake in healing volcanic black sand bathing, called suna-mushi, at Ibusuki Beach, just south of Japan’s most active volcano, Mount Aso. After a week of adventure, travelers can check into Sanga Ryokan, a traditional Japanese inn with therapeutic indoor-outdoor onsen hot spring baths perfect for recuperating tired muscles.

