3. Kayak in Vieques, Puerto Rico

Set on the highest point in Vieques, a secluded island off Puerto Rico’s eastern coast, is Finca Victoria, a farmhouse-style bed-and-breakfast specializing in Ayurvedic wellness. Set in the mountains with views of the ocean and countryside, a stay here is for travelers who crave a chance to slow down and enjoy the natural wonders of this Caribbean isle—with the added perk of homemade vegan and vegetarian cuisine. To get active, guests can set out on evening walks along the white-sand beaches, where wild horses roam free. You can also book moonlight kayak journeys through the mangroves of the bioluminescent Mosquito Bay.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!