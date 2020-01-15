4. Rock Climb in Tucson, AZ

Tuscon is an ideal desert outpost to run free in locations like The Loop, a 131-mile, car-free network of multi-use trails and paved paths. It’s known for its year-round sunshine, saguaro-and-sunset landscapes, and a bevy of outdoor adventures. For a more action-packed exploit, travelers can head straight to Mt. Lemmon, a 9,000-foot peak in the Santa Catalina Mountains with more than 2,700 climbing routes ranging from single-pitch clip-ups to multi-pitch traditional routes. After, travelers can find respite at the secluded Posada by The Joshua Tree House, located on the border of Saguaro National Park West.

