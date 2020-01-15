5. White Water Rafting in Costa Rica

Set adjacent to the Arenal Volcano National Park, a rainforest oasis home to 16 nature reserves within 504,094 acres, Nayara Tented Camp is one of the first luxury camps of its kind to open in Costa Rica. Built in the style of luxury canvas lodges in Africa, the property’s 29 air-conditioned suites—built at a high altitude on the hillside to provide unobstructed views of the volcano—offer travelers a chance to immerse themselves in the park’s myriad activities. Though the property offers naturalist-led adventures like visits to a sloth sanctuary and early-morning bird-watching walks, thrill-seekers should head straight to the park’s Balsa River to navigate over six miles of white water rapids.

