6. Snorkel in the Maldives

Located in the Arabian Sea of the Indian Ocean, the Maldives—a small island nation in South Asia—is an aquatic oasis known for its unrivaled white sand beaches spread amidst the country’s 1,200 ethereal islands. Set on its own private island and with a strict, barefoot-only code, Soneva Jani is the ultimate stay for traveler’s seeking a thrill. Each villa at the overwater resort is equipped with slides that funnel directly into the turquoise waters. This outpost is all about soft adventures, where guests can snorkel with the resort’s on-site marine biologist.

