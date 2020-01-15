7. Heli-Dive in Belize

Belize’s thick rainforest—peppered with Mayan archaeological sites—and stunning white beaches open to teeming reefs. It’s perched in the eastern edge of Central America and boasts a paradisiacal coastline set against the crystal-clear Caribbean Sea. On a luxury holiday to the country, Black Tomato can arrange a stay at the 25-room seafront Turtle Inn in Placencia, an ideal base for the ultimate aquatic adventure. Travelers will take a helicopter ride over the largest barrier reef in the Western Hemisphere to arrive in the Turneffe Islands. Here, you can dive the dazzling Blue Hole, the largest ocean sinkhole in the world.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!