8. Surf in Pichilemu, Chile

Set three hours west from Santiago along Chile’s Pacific Coast is the under-the-radar surfer’s haven: Pichilemu. Fans of the sport can opt for a stay at Hotel Alaia, an intimate seaside property with 12 private bungalows and a convivial, surf-inspired lounge offering floor-to-ceiling views of the coast’s endless wave, named el diamante (or the diamond). Seasoned surfers can suit up and head straight to the left-handed point break at Punta de Lobos, which first garnered notoriety as a favorite spot of Chilean local and big-wave surfer Ramón Navarro.

